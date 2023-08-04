BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bill Hochul will be leaving concessions and hospitality giant Delaware North this month.

Hochul, the husband of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former U.S. attorney, joined Delaware North seven years ago and was serving as senior vice president and general counsel.

“Notably, his leadership and counsel were critical during the height of the pandemic, as we navigated continuously changing requirements across our diverse geographic footprint, and his strategic direction has had a major impact on our subsequent rebound and recovery,” Delaware North’s EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Frank Mendicino said in a statement. “We are deeply appreciative of his contributions to Delaware North and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Deputy general counsel Tim McEvoy will fill Hochul’s role on Aug. 15.

Mendicino described McEvoy’s appointment as “the culmination of a long-planned succession process,” which also includes an expanded role for Rylan Rawlins as deputy general counsel.