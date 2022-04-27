ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced CooperVision will expand its operations in Monroe County with a $38 million renovation of two locations.

The expansion announced Wednesday will create up to 173 new jobs, the governor’s office says. Due to an increase in global demand for its contact lenses and growing product portfolio, the company will invest more funding to its current facility on Thruway Park Dr. in West Henrietta.

“CooperVision has long been an important economic driver for Monroe County and the surrounding communities by providing quality jobs for hard-working New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul in a statement. “By supporting the company’s investments in the Finger Lakes, we continue to demonstrate New York’s steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of innovative businesses.”

West Henrietta’s facility processes and ships close to one billion contact lenses to customers in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asian-Pacific markets.

CooperVision plans to seek a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certificate to continue it’s commitment to workforce health and safety, environmental responsibility and renewable energy.

All of the company’s facilities in the Rochester region are powered by 100% renewable energy.

“Our West Henrietta site is one of the most technologically advanced distribution centers of it’s kind,” said CooperVision President Jerry Warner. “We are excited by the opportunity to continue our technology and employee investment in the Finger Lakes Region.”

CooperVision was founded in 1980 and has gone on to be the second largest manufacturer of contact lenses globally, producing a full array of disposable contact lenses available in over 130 countries.

In September 2021, CooperVision was named one of Fortune’s best large workplaces in manufacturing and production.

“Monroe County is proud to support CooperVision’s expansion projects, resulting in the creation of more than 170 jobs,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “CooperVision’s commitment to Monroe County shows we have the workforce needed to meet the demands of today’s high-tech businesses and adds to our momentum as the region transitions into a global hub for technology and innovation.”

CooperVision’s current local workforce has over 1,000 employees at its corporate offices in Victor, Ontario County and West Henrietta. Globally, CooperVision employs over 12,000 workers.