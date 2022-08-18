ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill’s Summer Social: Sustainability Under the Stars kicks off Thursday night to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and success in the past year.

“It’s going to be a great event with music and dancing and great foods and an open bar catered by Madeline’s catering, a local caterer here in Rochester, New York. We support all things local,” said Jennifer Boutte, Goodwill’s Vice President of Community Engagement.

The event is unique because there will be a “Sustainability Fashion Show.”

“We are celebrating more sustainability efforts on behalf of Goodwill, so all the fashions that will be featured in tonight’s event will be from our stores,” Boutte said. “We have local stylists on hand who will be dressing our models. We have about four different cool scenes.”

Boutte adds shopping sustainability is super important for our community and it helps support our most vulnerable communities.

“When you donate to our stores, it’s not just a donation for Goodwill to raise revenue per se. All the revenue generated in our stores goes back to supporting community programs and services,” Boutte said. “Sustainability is our focus. Every time you purchase from a thrift store, every time you purchase sustainable clothing, you’re helping our planet. And that’s important.”

Boutte adds supporting Goodwill means supporting their Good Neighbor Program, and other initiatives that allow them to give back to local communities.

“We are always ready and able to assist people in need,” Boutte said. “We work with a number of community organizations, life coaches, case managers, so on and so forth. You say you have people in need, you tell us what they need, and we do our best to give them all the things that they need.”

The Summer Social event is being held at the Rochester Museum & Science Center Strasenburgh Planetarium on East Avenue from 6 to 9 p.m. You can get tickets here.

You can visit Goodwill of the Finger Lakes website for more information.