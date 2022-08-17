ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first-ever ‘Goodwill Thrift Crawl’ is taking place Wednesday night in honor of ‘National Thrift Shop Day,’ a day to support local thrift shops and raise awareness for charitable organizations.

The crawl runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

“We will then travel to our East View store, from East View to our Macedon store, and Macedon to Webster. There is a bus that will be taking us, an RTS bus, that will read ‘Goodwill Thrift Crawl,’ so it’s pretty cool to have a bus transporting everyone at each store,” said Jennifer Boutte, Goodwill’s Vice President of Community Engagement.

There will be snacks, giveaways and games for participants, all related to thrift shopping and fashion. Boutte said the crawl helps raise awareness about the benefits of shopping sustainable.

“It provides support for most vulnerable communities,” Boutte said. “We encourage people to come out, shop, and all those proceeds that are generated support programs and community programs and services that support our most vulnerable in the community.”

At the event will be “thrift-fluencers” to help people find clothing and outfits that go well together. Boutte said the “thrift-fluencers” are a group of women who receive a stipend from Goodwill stores to shop and produce videos of their purchases and outfits.

“They share styling tips, they share some of the things that they found, encourage their audiences to support our stores as well, as well as people across the community,” Boutte said. “It’s a cool group. They have a lot of fun. They are great at what they do. They find amazing deals all the time and they really help us promote our brand.”

Guests participating in the crawl will receive a 15% discount in stores during the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance here.

