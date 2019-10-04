Good Smoke Snack Shack now open in the South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good Smoke BBQ’s new Snack Shack is now open in the South Wedge.

The Snack Shack is located at 489 Alexander Street, the space John’s Tex-Mex used to occupy before their move across the street earlier this year.

BBQ fans will find traditional Good Smoke menu treats like the crispy ribs and pulled pork egg rolls. It’s a smaller space than their other locations in East Rochester, Chili and Webster, but there is a dining room. Food options include most of what is offered at the other three Good Smoke shops, except for some meat combinations and platters like ribs and chicken.









The restaurant also offers online ordering, catering, and delivery options.

Good Smoke is family owned, locally operated — and the winners of more than 500 awards. Perhaps most notably, Good Smoke is a 17-time Grand Champion of the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s sanctioned barbecue contests.