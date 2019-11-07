Good Smoke Snack Shack in South Wedge closes just a few weeks after opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good Smoke BBQ Snack Shack’s short lived run in the South Wedge is now over after just a few weeks.

The restaurant opened on South Avenue last month — in the space that John’s Tex-Mex used to occupy before their move across the street earlier this year — and is closed for good.

Good Smoke co-owner Kelly Wemett said they had to make a tough decision to close, but made it because the Good Smoke team wanted to focus more of their efforts on restoring the Chili location — where a truck crashed into the restaurant in early August.

Good Smoke Chili after a truck crashed into the restaurant in August. (News 8 WROC Photo)

Good Smoke is family owned, locally operated, and the winners of more than 500 awards. Perhaps most notably, Good Smoke is a 17-time Grand Champion of the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s sanctioned barbecue contests.

Wemett says that the Good Smoke team will continue to focus on its other locations, in East Rochester, Webster, and in Chili, to serve their fans BBQ staples like ribs and chicken, along with some original items like crispy ribs and pulled pork egg rolls.