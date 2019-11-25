Good Smoke BBQ to rebrand Webster, Chili locations as ROC Style Chicken & Burger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester’s most beloved BBQ businesses is rebranding two of their locations.

Good Smoke BBQ announced on its Facebook that the Chili and Webster locations will soon be dubbed “ROC Style Chicken and Burger.”

It’s been a transitional year for Good Smoke BBQ. The Chili location sustained severe damages after a 72-year-old Chili woman drove a truck into the building, damaging the front corner.

The company’s shortlived Snack Shack in the South Wedge opened in October, but closed just a few weeks later.

Good Smoke co-owner Kelly Wemmet said her team made the “tough decision” to close the Snack Shack because they wanted to focus more of their efforts on restoring the Chili location after it was damaged in the crash.

According to the Facebook post, the Webster and Chili locations will be closed for the next few weeks as the teams “reimagine the use of the space.” In Webster, the business has just received a beer and wine license and a renovation plan is in place to accommodate the anticipated bar sales.

Good Smoke BBQ officials say ROC Style “is a celebration of Rochester’s culinary traditions.” The post goes on to say:

“It is a celebration of our great city and the incredible lifestyle it affords us. Sweet and Sour sauce, Meat hot sauce, White hots … and much much more. Triple dipped, hand breaded to order, butter milk marinated chicken sandwiches. Over a dozen home made sauces for your wings, bone in or house made boneless. Hand pressed burgers and Zweigles dogs, plates with our super popular meat hot sauce. Awesome appetizers to share. A new menu but the same Good Smoke drive for ridiculous food quality and incredible customer service.”

The East Rochester location will remain as is — family owned, locally operated — and the winners of more than 500 awards. Perhaps most notably, Good Smoke is a 17-time Grand Champion of the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s sanctioned barbecue contests.