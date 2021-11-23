Golisano successor: Paychex announces Martin Mucci as new Chairman of the Board

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a new era for Paychex Inc. as the company’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday that there will be a new Chairman of the Board.

Officials announced that effective December 1, Martin Mucci will assume the role of Chairman and continue in his current role as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, a role he’s held since September 2010.

Mucci will succeed Paycheck founder Tom Golisano, who will remain on the Board as a Director of the Company, Paychex announced in a Tuesday press release.

“Marty Mucci is a leader who has demonstrated his commitment to Paychex’s growth and success, leading the company for more than a decade with the highest standards of service and integrity. With his executive team, company revenues have increased from $2 billion to over $4 billion and our market capitalization has increased from $10 billion to over $42 billion. He is the right person to succeed me as Board Chair, and now is the right time,” Golisano said in a press release. “As a shareholder and director, I look forward to the continued growth of Paychex as an innovative technology leader in the HR, payroll, and benefits markets.”

Paychex also announced the promotion of John B. Gibson, Jr. to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Gibson joined Paychex as senior vice president of Service in 2013 and has led the service and operations of all Paychex business divisions including human resources, payroll, retirement, and insurance services.

“As we have increased our number of clients, products, and innovative technology solutions, John has played a leadership role in creating a service organization that has kept Paychex a leader in our markets,” Mucci said. “His experience and results have positioned him well for this additional responsibility to lead the daily operations of the company including Sales, Marketing, and Product Management, in addition to his current responsibilities for the service and operation of over 710,000 Paychex clients.”