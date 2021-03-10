Golisano firm commits to $100 million investment into Kodak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grand Oaks Capital, an investment firm founded by Paychex founder Tom Golisano, has committed to a $100 million investment into Kodak.

“The firm purchased $75 million of Kodak’s 5.0% Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and has agreed to purchase an additional $25 million of this series of preferred stock subject to HSR Act clearance,” Kodak officials said in a press release Wednesday. “As part of the agreement, Grand Oaks Capital will have the right (subject to certain conditions), for three years or until they hold less than 50% of the initial amount of the preferred shares or common stock into which it is converted, to nominate one person to be elected to the Company’s board of directors.”

“Grand Oaks Capital is excited about the long-term future of Kodak,” said Tom Golisano of Grand Oaks Capital. “We are very confident in the Company’s leadership, vision and new growth opportunities and are proud to be investing in a global company headquartered in Rochester, New York.”

Kodak officials say Wednesday’s transactions provides the company access to funds which will address “maturing obligations,” and “strengthen the company’s ability to invest in strategic growth opportunities in print, advanced materials and chemicals.”

In a press release, company officials said Kodak is “in its best financial position in years.”