Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Going green: Swiss officials must take trains for some trips

Business
Posted: / Updated:

People enjoy the sun on the shores of Lake Thun, in Thun, Switzerland, Monday June 1, 2020. The sunny and warm weather, Monday, has attracted visitors to rest and enjoy water sports. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — For Swiss federal officials, it’s no more jetting to Paris for business: They’ll need to go greener.

Under new rules announced Thursday by the finance department, federal Swiss officials will have to take the train — not a plane — where available for work trips.

The move puts into action a government decree last year that aims to help reduce federal officials’ carbon-dioxide emissions 30% by 2030.

Starting July 1, all federal staffers will be required to take trains for official trips from the Swiss capital of Bern to places like Paris, Florence, Leipzig in Germany and Salzburg in Austria, according to an advisory list of affected cities provided by the department.

In some cases, the officials will be required to take the train even though it’s slower than flying when check-in times and other factors are accounted for.

___

Read all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/Climate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss