ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery is kicking off a new campaign to give thanks to its employees — while encouraging others to consider a career in the trades.

The campaign — called “Genesee: Made for the Trade” — focuses on celebrating the work of employees at the brewery.

News 8’s Chief Editor and Photographer Pat Riley put together a video tour of the Genesee Brewery below: