ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester business received a statewide honor in recognition for their beer.

Genesee Brew House took home the 2023 New York Governor’s Cup for their Helles lager. The beer also won best traditional light lager.

“31 years, from World Cup Beer Cup Awards to the Great American Beer Festival, but you know what, my home state of New York is where I love,” Genesee Brewhouse Brewmaster Dean Jones said. “This is just amazing, Go New York Beer!”

The New York State Craft Beer Competition was held Friday night in Albany during the New York State Brewers Association annual conference.

1,350 entries from 189 breweries were judged in 29 categories. Voting took place in Rochester by industry professionals, and a total of 90 metals were awarded.

See the full list of award recipients here.