The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — General Motors announced they will be holding a press conference in Rochester on Friday regarding plant manufacturing.

According to GM Rochester Operations, GM officials will be making a positive announcement on plant manufacturing.

The press conference will also include remarks from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, members of UAW International, GM Rochester Operations Plant Director Neal Evans, and GM Manufacturing Executive Director Doneen McDowell.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m.

