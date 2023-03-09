ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Garber Automotive Group announced they have officially acquired two car dealerships and an auto body shop in Canandaigua, namely Farnsworth Chevrolet, Randall Buick GMC Cadillac, and RF Collision.

On February 27, the dealerships were respectively renamed Garber Randall Chevrolet, Garber Randall Buick GMC, and Garber Randall Cadillac.

The two dealerships have become the 23rd and 24th franchised dealerships to be owned by Garber and will both be rebranded as Garber Randall. According to Garber, they are also the 13th and 14th General Motors dealership that they own.

The family-owned Randall Farnsworth Auto Group was in Canandaigua since 1917. The owner, Randy Farnsworth, will be the executive manager of Garber Randall Chevrolet while Alexandra Farnsworth will be the executive manager of both Garber Randall Buick GMC and Cadillac.

In a statement, Randy Farnsworth says joining Garber was a natural fit for him and his family.

“They will provide resources and opportunities that will benefit our associates and exceed the expectations of our sales and service customers in Canandaigua, Rochester, the Finger Lakes, and beyond,” he said. “We could not be more excited about our organization’s future.”

Richard J. Garber, the president of Garber Management Group, said that the company is looking forward to working with the Farnsworths.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Farnsworth family,” said Garber. “Our commitment to the staff, customers, and community are perfectly aligned.”