ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, and in the spirit of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, folks in Rochester are starting their Christmas shopping!

Businesses in our area have been the focus of this past weekend, with Small Business Saturday spotlighting the importance of shopping locally.

At ARTISANworks on Sunday, shoppers had the chance to say goodbye to Fall, and start shopping for gifts.

Bianca Piazza with ROC Only Events, partners with ARTISANworks to put on events like these. She says this event is the biggest one she has held yet.

“We wanted to have niche artisans that were more Halloween themed, and a Christmas market in the main gallery,” Piazza said. “It’s a really neat experience.”

Around 100 local vendors participated in the event. Piazza said events like these give new opportunities to artisans.

“You have all of these amazing artisans, and many of them haven’t been in this space yet. So that’s why I love doing this,” Piazza said.

Offerings included a braid bar, a Make Your Own Mini Christmas Tree station, and free caricature art.

“As you can see, ARTISANworks is full of art. So why wouldn’t you have arts and artisans selling their work here?”

Emma went shopping with her family today. She told News 8 about what she’s picked up already while shopping, and what she is hoping to find.

“I got a little froggy in a jar, and a pig in a box,” Emma said. “The number one thing I am hoping to find today or open on Christmas Day is a Bitzee.”