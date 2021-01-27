Fuccillo sells Rochester, Syracuse auto dealerships to Matthews Auto Group

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Binghamton area auto dealer announced Wednesday it had purchased five Fuccillo dealerships in the Rochester and Syracuse areas.

Locally, Fuccillo Kia and Hyundai of Greece were purchased by the Matthews Auto Group of Vestal, N.Y.

The sale was effective Tuesday, and includes the transfer of the five dealerships, an inventory of more than 1,000 vehicles, and about 300 Fuccillo employees joining the Matthews Auto Group.

Matthews operates five dealerships in Vestal, one in Norwich and two in Pennsylvania.

“Fuccillo is an impressive operation with a great team who has sold tens of thousands of vehicles,” President Rob Matthews said in a press release. “We jumped at this unique opportunity when it was presented to us. Although there is tremendous uncertainty out there due to the pandemic, I have the upmost confidence in our team and our operation to make this a smooth transition for our new customers and our new employees. We’re really excited to be in Syracuse and Rochester and look forward to a great future.”

Fuccillo’s website lists the company still owns 22 dealerships in New York and Florida.

Owner Billy Fuccillo became a celebrity in the region, often appearing in the dealership’s commercials with the tag line describing his sales as “It’s HUGE”