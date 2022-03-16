BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that French dairy company La Fermiére will establish its U.S. production in Genesee County with construction of a $25 million facility.

According to the governor’s office, the company is expected to build a 45,000 square-foot yogurt production and in the process, create 135 new jobs and utilize milk provided by regional farmers.

“We’re proud to welcome La Fermière to Genesee County, bringing jobs and opportunity to the Finger Lakes region,” Gov. Hochul said. “This investment shows that our bold economic recovery plan for the Finger Lakes is working, attracting new businesses and helping communities across the region grow and thrive.”

The move supports the state’s “Finger Lakes Forward” plan which incentivizes businesses to invest in the region in order to generate economic growth. Officials project up it will create to 8,200 new jobs.

La Fermiére is a family-owned French yogurt and dessert company that began operations in 1952 and began working with a state-based packer to bring sustainably-packaged yogurt to the market.

“The Batavia site meets our main requirements for success: quality milk and large cream supply, logistics hub and work force availability,” La Fermière President and CEO Jean-Jacques Tarpinian said. “Being close to local farmers, at the heart of milk production, was key for us, as we will use up to six million gallons of milk every year. Our five-year presence in the U.S. market expanded beyond our expectations.”

Officials say the new facility will be built at Genesee County’s Agri-Business Park in Batavia.