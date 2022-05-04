ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frear’s Garden Center and Christmas Fantasyland in Rochester is closing for good after nearly a century in business, the company’s general manager announced Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that due to the current supply issues, increasing costs, and the damage to our facility from the windstorms sustained on March 6th that we are closing Frear’s Garden Center & Christmas Fantasyland on Sunday, July 31st, 2022,” said Warren Frear, third-generation owner of the garden center.

Frear’s, located at 1050 Stone Road, has been in business for more than 93 years, and the property the current operation is located in has been serving the community for 130 years, according to the company.

Aerial shot of Frear’s Garden Center (Photo Courtesy Frear’s Garden Center)

According to general manager John Nicholson, Frear’s has been in operation and family-owned since the property was purchased in 1892 by Warren’s grandfather Ernst Fear. Nicholson says the property has seen many changes over the years and Frear Drive behind the current location was dedicated in the early 1960s.

Frears, a local garden center, is also well known as the home of Frear’s Christmas Fantasyland with an extensive annual Christmas display.

The current operation is still owned and managed locally by Warren and his wife of 60 years Lynda. As a culmination of factors, they have decided to retire and close their doors. Also helping the operation is their daughter and fourth-generation Frear owner Kerry Frear-Caliri, and Nicholson, a longtime general manager.

Check back with News 8 WROC later today as we’ll have a full interview with the owners and more on this story.