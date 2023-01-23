ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Franchise ROC event is kicking off on Tuesday for the second year in a row.

It will include city and county agencies, banks, lending institutions, community service organizations, franchise owners, and even those considering franchises as a business strategy.

It was created by three local business leaders: Angela LaVecchia, Randy Henderson, and Willie Lightfoot. The purpose was to educate Rochester adults who are eager to financially change their lives.

City Councilman at large, Willie Lightfoot, who is the owner and operator of New Creations Unisex Shop shares the importance that this event brings to the community.

“So this is an opportunity to introduce people to generational wealth through franchising, and also if you’re an existing business owner or you may have an idea of being in a business we’re saying consider franchising as one of those opportunities because these are proven models of success,” Lightfoot said. “So why re-invent the wheel and open up a business and be afraid if you’re going to be successful or not when you can get into a proven model, have the support services that you need in order to prove success being in your business.”

The event will take place tomorrow on January 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Church of Love Faith Center on Exchange Street.