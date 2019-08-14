Four Loko teases hard seltzer release on social media

Watch out White Claw, there’s a new hard seltzer on its way.

Four Loko teased a new product on their social media handles Wednesday. The images post on Facebook and Twitter showed a Four Loko seltzer labeled “the hardest seltzer in the universe,” with a 14% alcohol by volume. For comparison, White Claws has an ABV of 5%.

Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly pic.twitter.com/g5ilBIyhl4 — Four Loko (@fourloko) August 13, 2019

Although no official shipping date or press release was provided, if and when the company follows through, they would be the latest beverage business to dip their toes in the hard seltzer waters.

Aside from White Claw, other hard seltzer providers include Truly, Natural Light Beer, Smirnoff, Bon and Viv, Pabst Blue Ribbon, just to name a few.

It would be a wise business move for Four Loko, as hard seltzer sales are booming, increasing by more than 200% over the past year, according to Nielsen.