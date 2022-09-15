ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based digital asset mining facility Foundry announced they are offering education for those looking to enter the bitcoin mining industry.

Officials from Foundry introduced Foundry Academy — a one-week program that gives students hands-on training on maintaining machines as, according to the executive director of the program, the industry is continuing to create new jobs.

So far, Foundry Academy has five students taking the program’s current course.

Wayne Lord, a student of Foundry Academy, said he became a student after working in the automotive industry for over 18 years. Lord said the course is providing him with the skills necessary for his transition into the industry.

“I haven’t ever taken these apart before so they provided multiple machines for us to take apart and get to learn and put back together,” Lord said. “Knowing the ins and outs of it helps us in the field where we may not have any help so this is putting us in a position where we can help”

The next course for Foundry Academy will be held from October 17 until October 21. More information can be found on the academy’s website.