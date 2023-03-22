ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit has been issued against the now-closed RealEats in Geneva after employees alleged that the business did not provide them advance notice of the closure.

According to court documents, plaintiff and former RealEats employee Yvonne Winter claimed that she was among several other employees who were laid off due to the company’s abrupt closure without giving them at least 60 days’ notice.

According to the WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification), companies that employ at least 100 people are required to give their employees 60 days’ notice so they can prepare for a layoff by finding a new job.

In addition, Winter also alleges that RealEats failed to pay her or the other employees their wages, salary, or accrued holiday or vacation pay in the 60 days after their terminations.

The company announced on its website and Facebook page at the beginning of March that it will be shutting its doors while urging those employed with the company to utilize Workforce Development job placement.

One employee said that the company’s reason for closing is that one of its lenders took money out of the CEO’s bank account which was needed to pay their employees, which she doesn’t believe.

After the announcement, New York State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan is calling upon the New York State Department of Labor and the Attorney General to investigate the closure