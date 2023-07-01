Moge Tee will repurpose the former Burger King on W. Henrietta Rd. (Jay Gardner / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Burger King on 3679 West Henrietta Road will see a new business come in, after an approved permit from the Henrietta Town Board.

Möge Tee will combine two trendy food items — chicken wings and bubble tea.

The new cafe will offer dine-in and take out services. Menu items will include Möge Tee’s line of milk teas and fruit teas, as well as chicken wings with a variety of sauces, pork belly, a BBQ shrimp line, and more.

“Chicken wings and bubble tea are probably going to be a winning combo,” the Henrietta Town Board said during their meeting. “I’m so excited to see this building be repurposed.”

Operator Li Zheng says they will renovate the visuals inside the space but will leave the structure the same.

Zheng adds they plan to open within a month.

Möge Tee currently operates in 17 states in the United States, with more than 64 locations in operation.