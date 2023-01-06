ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink’s Fellowship program is actively recruiting their seventh class, which is set to begin in March.

According to Foodlink, the fellowship program is a culinary training program that provides jobs to those with middle-skills careers for a livable salary.

That training, Foodlink says, happens at their pay-it-forward cafe, which serves the community at 115 South Avenue.

Members of Foodlink shared with News 8 on Friday just how much the program means to them.

“Food is my passion,” one member of the Foodlink said. “I love food. I love feeding people. I love making people happy. It’s a great way to get people around the table.”

Foodlink also says that only forty percent of the members of the inaugural class in 2019 reported being food secure when they began the program. Upon graduation, 100% said they were food secure.

The Fellowship is an official New York State Registered Apprenticeship Training program, which is the first such cook apprenticeship in the state.