Fitch lowers outlook of Greece’s credit rating to stable

Breaking News
96 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,217 confirmed cases, 100 hospitalizations
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Fitch lowers outlook of Greece’s credit rating to stable

Business
Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks by shuttered shop in Monastiraki, central Athens during lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fitch ratings agency has lowered its outlook on Greece’s credit rating, from positive to stable, amid the financial impact the coronavirus measures are taking on the country’s economy.

In its report issued late Thursday night, the ratings agency did not downgrade Greece’s credit rating, leaving it at the BB level it had upgraded it to in January.

Greece has been gradually emerging from a decade-long financial crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economy, and its credit rating is still two to four notches below investment grade for major rating agencies, although it has seen some upgrades. Fitch’s lowering of its outlook indicates it is unlikely to upgrade the country’s rating again soon.

Greece saw its ratings plunge in 2010, when it was revealed that key financial data had been misreported and the budget deficit would be several times the initial forecast. The country lost market access as investors shunned its bonds, and was forced to sign a series of international bailouts to keep afloat.

Fitch said its revision of the outlook to stable “reflects the significant impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity, the public finances and external accounts.”

The ratings agency expects Greece’s gross domestic product to fall by 8.1% this year, “reflecting the necessary restrictive measures to slow the spread of the pandemic, the global recession and sharp fall in tourism,” which is a major industry in the country. It said it expects “some recovery in activity” in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, and predicted GDP growth reaching 5.1% next year.

“The extent of the fall in GDP and subsequent recovery are highly uncertain. There are downside risks to our projections around the extent and duration of the coronavirus outbreak,” Fitch said. “Prolonged lockdown periods or a second wave of infections in Greece and other European countries would imply much larger declines in output in 2020 and a weaker recovery in 2021.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss