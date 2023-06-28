ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play is just days away from re-opening with new attractions, and News 8 got a sneak peek Wednesday of what visitors can expect to see.

Hasbro Game Park (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC) “Playhouse” gift shop will feature toys, games, and souvenirs (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

The museum’s 90,000-square-foot expansion will feature new exhibits — including a World Video Game Hall of Fame, OLED butterfly lights, and a Digital Worlds Exhibit from ESL Federal Credit Union.

According to the Strong Museum, the “ESL Digital Worlds: High Score” will be filled with artifacts and displays that tell the story of the history of video games — as well as games available to play.

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding their ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday – welcoming their new ESL Digital World exhibit. @News_8 had the chance to get a sneak peak of the first floor, where guests will be welcomed to a new admissions desk! pic.twitter.com/flHgjnQ6FR — Hayden Wentworth (@HaydenWentwor) June 28, 2023

On Monday, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown Rochester celebrated their grand opening. The hotel is located in the Neighborhood of Play, and features over 100 guest rooms and suites.

The Strong Museum will re-open on June 30, with the public invited to celebrate at a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, the museum will be open until 8 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, Strong Museum will offer a preview for members from 9 to 10 a.m. before they open to the public at 10 a.m.