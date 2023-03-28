ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week, the Firing Pin store and shooting range in Bergen caught fire Friday evening. Details about the fire were limited, but the owner discussed the incident and the future of the store.

Brandon Lewis is the owner of the Firing Pin and said that the fire started in the shooting range, but he has no idea what caused the fire. He says that everyone made it out safely, but the shooting range was completely destroyed.

The inside of the store is covered in insulation as flakes and ceiling tiles coat many of the shelves, tables, and floors inside the building. Outside the building sits a pile of burnt rubble and various destroyed items. The top of the building appears to be charred due to the fire.

Lewis says that the store will most likely be demolished, but he says that they will work on rebuilding the store and the shooting range. He offered his thanks to the community for reaching out to him.

“Our customers are amazing and we say here that we’re the Firing Pin, but they’re the Firing Pin just as much,” Lewis said. “We wouldn’t be here without them and the community that has grown around us is truly impressive.”

In regards to firearms, Lewis says that all of the firearms and most of the ammunition were recovered from the store, but urges customers who purchased one to reach out to him.

For customers looking to work towards their certification, the store will remain open in a limited capacity. The business is working towards having a mobile shooting range to operate classes.

The Bergen Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.