Fed notes what most Americans see: A sharp economic downturn

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Fed notes what most Americans see: A sharp economic downturn

Business

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A nearly deserted street at the Village Pointe shopping mall is seen in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March as the coronavirus outbreak forced an almost complete lockdown of commerce. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is noting what most Americans are already acutely aware of: Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly cross all regions of the country in recent weeks as the country locked down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said Wednesday that the hardest hit industries have been leisure and hospitality and retail sales, outside of essential goods like food.

The nationwide look at the coronavirus’ impact on the economy came from the Fed’s report known as the beige book, compiled from information supplied by the Fed’s 12 regional banks. That information will be used when the Fed holds its next meeting, scheduled for April 28-29.

The Fed has already cut interest rates at two emergency sessions, pushing its benchmark rate down to a record low near zero. The central bank has also promised to provide billions of dollars in support to keep the financial system functioning and rolled out a number of programs last used in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

The beige book report said all districts were reporting sharp declines in employment and most districts were seeing declines in manufacturing.

“All districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months,” the report said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss