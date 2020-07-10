1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fed buys more corporate bonds but may soon end purchases

Business

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 31, 2019, file photo, shows the Federal Reserve logo ahead of the start of a scheduled news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell in Washington. The Federal Reserve says it purchased $1.3 billion in corporate bonds in late June 2020 as part of its effort to keep U.S. interest rates low and ensure large companies can borrow by selling bonds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it purchased $1.3 billion in corporate bonds in late June as part of its effort to keep U.S. interest rates low and ensure large companies can borrow by selling bonds.

The Fed bought bonds issued by several hundred large companies, including AT&T, PepsiCo, and Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett. Combined with purchases from earlier in the month, the Fed has bought nearly $1.8 billion in corporate debt.

The purchases are intended to keep interest rates on corporate bonds from spiking, which would make it harder for companies to borrow by selling debt. The Fed’s announcement in Marchthat it would, for the first time, purchase corporate debt quickly boosted trading in corporate bonds and brought down interest rates in that market.

The Fed is buying bonds from a wide range of companies to mimic a broad market index, in order to avoid favoring any specific industry. Last month it bought bonds issued by UPS, Home Depot, oil and gas pipeline company Kinder Morgan, and drugstore chain CVS.

The Fed has also purchased nearly $8 billion in pools of bonds held in exchange-traded funds, which operate similarly to mutual funds.

A Fed officialsaid this week that the central bank has slowed its bond buying in recent weeks and may continue to do so if the market remains relatively healthy. The Fed’s purchases remain well short of the program’s original cap of $750 billion. The Treasury Department has provided $75 billion in taxpayer funds to offset any losses.

“If market conditions continue to improve, Fed purchases could slow further, potentially reaching very low levels or stopping entirely,” Daleep Singh, executive vice president of the New York Federal Reserve said Wednesday. “This would not be a signal that the (bond purchase program’s) doors were closed, but rather that markets are functioning well.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss