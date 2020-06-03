Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Fed approves expansion of state and local support program

Business

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jerome Powell

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday June 3, approved an expansion of its $500 billion emergency program to support state and local governments. The expansion will allow all states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to tap the Fed support program regardless of population.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has approved an expansion of its $500 billion emergency program to support state and local governments.

The expansion will allow all states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to tap the Fed support program regardless of population.

The Fed board approved the change Wednesday on a 5-0 vote.

It marked the second time the program, named the Municipal Liquidity Facility, has been expanded. Before the latest announcement, the programwas available to all 50 states and the District of Columbia and one borrower for each county of at least 500,000 people and city of at least 250,000.

Those population limits had been raised from an earlier restriction of counties of at least 2 million people and cities of at least 1 million residents.

Members of Congress had complained that the Fed’s population restrictions would keep more lower population areas from participating.

The support program, which could provide up to $500 billion in emergency loans to state and local governments, has been slow to become operational. It has also faced strong criticism for imposing too many restrictions on the support it will provide to states and local governments struggling to deal with the adverse effects of the coronavirus.

The Fed said in addition to the local governments who can participate, governors of each state will be able to designate two entities who derive their revenue by operating facilities such as toll roads, public transit or airports to be eligible to directly participate in the Fed program.

Under the program, the Fed will buy short-term debt sold by states and cities to cover cash-flow shortages that the pandemic has created.

The Fed is operating the program in conjunction with the Treasury Department under emergency powers first granted the central bank to deal with the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss