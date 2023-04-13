ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents are stressed as the childcare shortage worsens for parents in Farmington. 30 families will no longer have daycare at one childcare center there due to constant staffing shortages.

Care-A-Lot Child Care is closing a few classrooms at their Farmington location which now leaves some parents scrambling for childcare services. One Farmington parent is concerned after he was told his infant and toddler will no longer have daycare at Care-A-Lot starting Friday. That’s because staffing shortages at the facility have finally hit a breaking point.

“Recently, all of the sudden, we had like I think it’s close to seven teachers just out of nowhere kind of called in.”

This parent says that’s going to cause a strain on their family. Care-A-Lot is able to hold its spots, but they’re unable to guarantee care every day — and daycare can be difficult to get into right now and expensive.

“Now I can’t work because I need to take care of my kid, but I need to work because I need to be able to take care of my kid.”

However, Care-A-Lot owner David Kolczynski says their hands are tied.

“Our intention all along was to give them two weeks’ notice. So, we were planning to do this May 1, but things culminated this week. We had a couple teachers that got COVID so they’re out.”

He says the only way to solve the problem is to get the state involved with potential funding coming into the budget.

Until then, many parents will remain in limbo until they’re able to either find another childcare center or create a more flexible schedule.

Kloczynski adds they’ve relocated at least seven families to other childcare centers and will hold their spot until Care-a-lot is able to provide more classrooms.