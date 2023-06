ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Faris Pharmacy announced that it will be closing its doors in the future, with a closing date to be announced soon.

The pharmacy, which has been operating since 1972, does not have a clear date for when it will be closing.

Officials from Faris Pharmacy told News 8 that they will announce a closing date by the end of the week.

