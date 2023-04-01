ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport location of The Original Steve’s Diner closed their doors Friday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant franchise.

The business says they have no affiliation with the new one that will be operating out of the space.

“The Original Steve’s Diner would like to thank the management and staff of the Fairport location for their countless hours of stellar service and commitment over the years to the mission of the Original Steve’s Diner which has always been to provide delicious food to be enjoyed in a comfortable and welcoming space with family and friends,” the business wrote in their post.

The Original Steve’s Diner has three other locations in Penfield, Chili, and Henrietta.