Editor’s note: Story was updated to clarify the new business operating at the Fairport location.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport location of The Original Steve’s Diner is no longer affiliated with the restaurant franchise.

The diner at 650 Whitney Road is now The Great American Diner. Owner Brian O’Reilly said in a statement “it became very apparent that stepping away from the Original Steve’s Diner franchise was necessary to provide our guests with the best possible experience dining with us.”

A Facebook post from Original Steve’s Diner indicated they have no affiliation with the new business that will be operating out of the space, but will continue to operate three other locations in Penfield, Chili, and Henrietta.

O’Reilly says the Great American Diner has the same staff and will serve the same great food.