Experts expect Cyber Monday sales to soar after unimpressive Black Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cyber Monday is traditionally the biggest online shopping day of the year. After a lackluster in-person Black Friday, experts expect soaring numbers from online sales Monday. Retail analysts predict this year’s Cyber Monday could generate $11.3 billion in online sales, rebounding from a slower-than-expected black Friday.

This year was the first-time online shoppers spent less than the previous year the day after Thanksgiving, setting up for a fruitful Cyber Monday. However, with ongoing supply chain issues, many are still wondering if their packages will come in time for the holidays. RIT Supply Chain Expert Steven Carnovale said it depends.

“I think we’re expected delays. I don’t know if we’re expecting a months’ worth of delays and I think the delays we’re expecting really depend on what kind of products we’re looking for,” Carnovale said.

Carnovale said if you plan on purchasing something from overseas, do it now.

“My buffer would be two weeks. I would be comfortable with two weeks provided that if I’m buying again from a company where the product is being stored domestically,” Carnovale said, “If you’re buying something is currently sitting overseas, that could cause delays and then, I don’t know. You probably have to get it today if you want to get it before Christmas.”

According to Carnovale, Supply chain issues have only gotten worse over time. He said container ships are still sitting on our docks in mass quantity and expects it to stay that way for at least the next 18 months.

“The problem is the demand for products has not changed. Us, as a society consuming thing, that is still there. So, the capacity to be able to procure and store and deliver these things. That’s where the development needs to happen so that’s really where the bottlenecking tends to pop up,” Carnovale said.

With online shopping, comes online scams. Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said to watch out for scams by using reputable retailers, and always using a credit card when you can.

“There are fraud protections with credit cards that you might not have with a debit card or say a peer-to-peer payment app such as PayPal or Venmo so we always encourage online shoppers to use that credit card and to know what return policies are,” Carnovale said.

McGovern also said to make sure you know where your package is coming from. That way, you won’t get locked into texting scams that can give up your information if the message doesn’t come from a legitimate shipping company.