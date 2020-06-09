EU trade chief Phil Hogan mulls run for WTO top job

1  of  2
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

EU trade chief Phil Hogan mulls run for WTO top job

Business
Posted: / Updated:

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, and European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attend a media conference after their meeting in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The talks are focused on U.S. tariffs on French wine and other goods. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s trade commissioner said Tuesday that he is considering standing for the top job at the World Trade Organization if the 27 EU countries endorse him, but he maintains that whoever takes over at the helm of global trade’s governing body has a major task ahead of them.

Current WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced last month that he will step down on Aug. 31, ending a seven-year tenure marked recently by intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused the Geneva-based trade body of “unfair” treatment of the United States.

“Certainly, I am exploring the option of being a candidate for the director-general of the WTO,” EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told reporters after video-conference talks with the bloc’s trade ministers.

“I think there is an important amount of work to be done to reform the organization, to make it is more effective and efficient but also to deal with many of the important trade issues that are bedeviling the international community now arising from COVID 19,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who is from Ireland, only took up his post in Brussels six months ago and is deeply involved in trade talks linked to Britain’s departure from the EU. He said he in an “exploratory stage” of his WTO candidature as he awaits a green-light from the 27 member countries, possibly in coming weeks.

Hogan said he was “heartened” to hear a majority of ministers say that Europe should have a candidate in the running.

Azevedo said he was stepping down for personal, family reasons. But the WTO he led was often in the firing line of the Trump administration, which has accused it of letting China get away with unfair state subsidies and for allegedly strong-arming foreign businesses into giving up their intellectual property in order to gain access to the giant Chinese market.

The 25-year-old trade body has never had to fill a vacancy for the director-general post before a term expired, and under WTO rules, a selection process for a successor has to begin as soon as possible.

On Monday, Mexico nominated the economist, trade negotiator and diplomat Jesus Seade Kuri for the top job.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss