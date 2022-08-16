ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESL Federal Credit Union leaders, community members, and local officials joined together Tuesday to celebrate the construction of the credit union’s newest branch.

As a symbol of community collaboration and the bank alternative’s commitment to local support, attendees signed a beam that will be built into the structure of the new office.

Construction on the branch started last month at 786 North Goodman Street, and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. This latest addition is the second of three builds planned within Rochester, designed to help improve access to financial resources for city residents.

“We look forward to continuing to connect with residents and businesses throughout the Beechwood neighborhood and the surrounding communities by supporting them with their banking and financial needs,” said Marcelina Nobrega Courtney, a Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking with ESL. “We know our success as a financial institution is intrinsically tied to the success of our community. There is a need to improve access to quality financial products and services within the City of Rochester and we are committed to meeting that need.”

The Goodman Street office will bring in nine employees to join the ESL workforce, and will have employees fluent in both English and Spanish. It will provide personal and business banking, as well as wealth management services. there will be a 24-hour ATM, and a drive-through open during normal business hours.

ESL Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution in the greater Rochester area serving more than 393,000 members and 14,400 businesses, according to a representative.

Founded in 1920, the company provides personal and business banking, wealth management, and mortgage services both online and in person.