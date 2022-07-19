FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — July is Disability Pride Month and the Erie County Boat Company is working with multiple organizations to make sure the Eric Canal is accessible to everyone this summer.

News 8’s Ally Peters sat down with Pete Abele to hear about the ‘On the Canal’s program.

“One of our major partnerships we work with is Rochester Accessible Adventures, they are a nonprofit that is a wonderful resource for people with disabilities, and we really work with them for their summer recreation, doing kayaking and biking along the canal trail,” Abele said.

Along with Rochester Accessible Adventures, the boat company is also partnering with the New York State Canal Corporation to provide free, adaptive activities to families this summer. Abele said the canal between Buffalo and Syracuse is one of the best locations in the world for these activities.

“Everything is very controlled, the waterway is consistent, the canal path is, in most cases, off the road, so it’s a very safe and secure place for people to learn how to kayak, and bike and families to just get together and enjoy themselves,” Abele said.









Credit: New York Power Authority

Abele adds it’s easy for families to get their hands on adaptive activities and launch points along the canal. In the Village of Fairport, they’ve been doing adaptive cycling for more than a decade.

“We have numerous equipment that people can access on a daily basis during the summer, of course, weather-permitting, but there’s also baseball, softball and things like pickle ball, and tennis and golf that people in the area can access through Rochester Accessible Adventures,” he said.

To provide the most suitable activities, the Erie County Boat Company works with organizations like the M.S. Society, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s groups, and organizations that address spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities.

“Fairport has been a very welcoming community and it’s a wonderful thing to hear the people mention, as you’re working with people disabilities and putting them on the various bicycles and kayaks, and listening to say what a wonderful thing we’re doing to help promote recreational activities, and really integrating them into everyday life,” Abele said.

You can learn more about the canal’s accessible activities and where to find them by clicking here.