OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Enchanted Forest Water Safari has announced a major expansion of its facilities.

Empire State Development officials say that the park will be adding three new water slides while replacing two of their older ones: Killermanjaro and Serengeti Surf Hill.

The park has been awarded a half-million-dollar grant from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

Construction is slated to begin next month and should be finished by June 2020.