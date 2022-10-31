WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In August “breathe” — a yoga studio and more — dissolved its franchise model. This meant every location could stay a yoga studio if they wanted to, but go forward with their own vision.

One of those locations in Webster reopened Friday as a new business, called “Element Yoga.” The owner, Scott Dennis, says it represents the multiple components from the original business coming together to form the new one.

“Element really represents all of the elements,” said Dennis. “All of the elements coming together, our customers, who we are, what we are. It’s actually even all the way down into the food and the services that we provide. It’s really just coming together.”