ECB takes action to keep banks lending during virus crisis

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

ECB takes action to keep banks lending during virus crisis

Business

by: DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A nearly full moon sets over the buildings of the banking district and the European Central Bank, right, in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy worldwide expects heavy losses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank took more emergency action Tuesday to keep credit flowing to companies in the 19 countries that use the euro by easing its rules for lending to banks that serve those businesses.

The action comes amid widespread efforts by central banks such as the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve to support the economy during what is expected to be a deep recession caused by the virus outbreak.

The Frankfurt-based ECB said it was temporarily easing collateral rules for its own lending to banks that need ready cash, meaning banks can now use a wider range of financial assets as collateral for short-term central bank credit and would get more money loaned from the ECB for a given amount of collateral.

The impact is to make life easier for banks so they can keep their credit lines open to companies and have less reason to restrict credit by calling in or not making loans. Banks are key for the European economy because they provide most of the financing for companies, in contrast to the U.S., where borrowing on financial markets is more common.

The ECB also restored Greek government bonds to the approved collateral list, opening up credit for banks in Greece that hold them. Greek bonds had been excluded from the list in the wake of the Greek debt crisis because they were not rated investment grade.

The central bank has already announced an 870 billion-euro ($950 billion) program of bond purchases to support the economy through the end of the year, as well as easing requirements.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss