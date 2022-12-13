A vote of approval would lead to demolition of the now-vacant Potter House on E. Linden Road. (Photo: Dan Gross)

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night, residents of East Rochester will vote on approval for the construction of a new Byrne Dairy on 321 E. Linden Ave during a Zoning Board meeting.

The new location would be both a gas station and convenience store.

Currently, that lot contains the Potter House, a now-vacant building that previously housed The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church. That church has now moved to Clover Street in Brighton.

321 E. Linden Ave is nearly the intersection Five Mile Line Rd./Whitney Road, and is about halfway between the centers of East Rochester and Penfield.

According to the meeting agenda, Bryne Dairy seeks the following approvals:

Architectural Approval – of outer façade of proposed building.

Special Use Permit – for the proposed Fueling Facility on site.

Site Plan Approval – for the new development.

Area Variance – for a higher (8 FT) than allowable (6 FT) fence surrounding the property

The vote will take place during Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. meeting. A work session before the meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

If these measures are approved, former Potter House would be demolished, according to a spokesperson with the Town of East Rochester. Byrne Dairy would still need a building permit after these approvals Tuesday night are met.