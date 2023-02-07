ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic East High School held its Youth and Community Fair in person.

In the past the event had to be held virtually as the COVID pandemic limited their abilities to host in-person gatherings.

Event organizers say over 30 employers made it to the event, with the ability to hire kids 14-years-old and up.

“The response has been amazing,” said East High School Community Site Coordinator Nicole Gibbins. “They are surprised at the people that we have in here. We have Wegmans, we have FedEX, WellVentions, RochesterWorks, The RPD the State Troopers, and the Rochester Fire Department, and county jobs.”

East High School will hold another one of these career fairs in the summer for Eagle Day.