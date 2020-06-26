1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dutch minister throws carrier KLM 3.4 billion euro lifeline

by: MIKE CORDER, Associated Press

FILE – In this file photo dated Aug. 21, 2019, a KLM passenger plane approaches for landing at Lisbon airport. The Dutch government announced Friday, June 26, 2020 that it will throw national carrier KLM a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government announced Friday that it will throw national carrier KLM a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.81 billion) lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the support package is made up of a 1 billion-euro loan and 2.4 billion euros in guarantees for bank loans.

There are strings attached to the bailout, with the government setting conditions including that KLM must cut costs by 15%, improve the airline’s sustainability and reduce the number of night flights it carries out at the national airport, Schiphol, on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Hoekstra said that the cost-cutting order means that job losses at the carrier that employs some 30,000 people are “likely unavoidable.”

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said the package was necessary to help KLM recover from the crisis that has kept some 90% of its planes on the ground during the global pandemic. Airlines around the world are forecast to lose $84 billion this year, with revenue halved.

“This is a very important step and I express my gratitude on behalf of all KLM colleagues to the Dutch state and the banks for their confidence in our organization and our future,” he said in a statement.

The deal includes appointing a “state agent” to oversee how the package is spent and ensure KLM sticks to the conditions.

KLM is in a partnership with French carrier Air France. The French government has pledged 7 billion euros in loans and loan guarantees to the carrier.

The Dutch announcement came a day after shareholders of German carrier Lufthansa approved a 9 billion-euro ($11 billion) rescue package that will see the German government take a 20% stake, after management told them the airline was running out of money and faced years of reduced demand for air travel.

The Dutch government said that the package must be approved by the European Commission. “We hope and expect that will happen in coming days,” Hoekstra said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

