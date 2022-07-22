ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four AAA drivers from Buffalo and Syracuse were recognized with the Marty Taylor Award on July 20 for their safety on the road.

The recipients of the award were Jeff Luxon, Sr. and Eric Rogers from AAA Western New York, and Chris Merrill, Sr. and James Malelis of AAA Central New York — all of whom are roadside technicians.

Each of the technicians received the award for their exceptional knowledge, work ethic, commitment to safety, and technical skills throughout their careers, according to AAA.

The award ceremony — held in Williamsville — was attended by officials from AAA Western and Central New York and the New York State Police in attendance.

Debbie Taylor, the widow of the award’s namesake who works for AAA in Central New York, presented the recognition.

The award is named posthumously after AAA roadside technician Marty Taylor, who passed away due to noncompliance with the Slow Down, Move Over law. The law says that drivers must slow down and move to the side of the road, if safe, for emergency vehicles.

According to AAA, research shows that 42 percent of drivers said that ignoring the law was not dangerous to emergency workers. Thus, the award is meant to both honor technicians with no records of safety violence and a commitment to high-quality customer service and help raise awareness about driving safety.