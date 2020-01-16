Live Now
Donuts Delite opening new store on West Ridge Road

by: WROC Staff

(News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is expanding its business to open a second location on West Ridge Road.

The company announced these plans on Thursday, the store’s 10th anniversary. Business officials say they are aiming for Donut Day on June 5th for the grand opening of the new location.

The new store will be at the former location of an old bar, The Dog House, in the 660 block of West Ridge Road — the same plaza where Bathtub Billy’s is.

Salvatore “Soccer Sam” Fantauzzo, owner of Salvatore’s Pizzeria, purchased the property back in 2017.

As part of Thursday’s daylong decade of donuts celebration, a dozen regular donuts will be discounted to $10.

Salvatore’s Pizza revived the donut shop in Rochester on January 16, 2010.

The business was originally operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005.

