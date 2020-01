ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is celebrating their 10th anniversary with some sweet deals this Thursday.

As part of the daylong celebration, a dozen regular donuts will be discounted to $10. Company officials say a special announcement will also be made at the store at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Salvatore’s Pizza revived the historic donut shop in Rochester on January 12, 2010. This week the celebrate 10 years of new beginnings. The store was originally ran by the Malley Family from 1958-2005.