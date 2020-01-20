ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dixon Schwabl CEO Lauren Dixon and company President Mike Schwabl will be stepping down from their leadership positions at the end of this year after a 33 year run in their roles.

Company officials say this transition signals the completion of a 15-year succession plan.

Officials say Kim Allen has been named to take over as CEO and Jessica Savage will be the new president. Allen is currently the Managing Partner of Communications at the company while Savage holds the title of Managing Partner of Account Services.

While Lauren Dixon and Mike Schwable are stepping down from their current leadership positions, they will not be leaving the company entirely. Effective January 1, 2021, they will transition to co-chairpersons of the agency, and continue to serve on a number of boards across the Greater Rochester and Canandaigua areas, according to a company press release.

“We are in the 14th year of our 15-year succession plan,” Dixon said in a press release. “We identified the next CEO and president five years ago. Kim and Jessica’s values are identical to ours. We are so lucky to have them on our team, and Mike and I have the utmost respect for and confidence in these two incredible leaders. It was an easy decision for us. Mike and I are ready for this transition — we’ve been preparing for this for 15 years — and Kim and Jess are ready for this leadership opportunity.”

“With the support of our current managing partners and a growing team of emerging leaders, we are confident Dixon Schwabl will continue to amplify our clients’ stories in ever-new, exciting and innovative ways,” Schwabl said in a press release.

Based in Rochester, New York and founded in 1987 Dixon Schwabl provides marketing, advertising, public relations, social and digital media, research, interactive and media placement services to more than 100 clients nationwide.