ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique spot opened up in the midtown area of Rochester Saturday, and it’s perfect for board game lovers!

It’s called Dice Versa, and it’s located across from innovation square. Owner Riley Dethier says the project has been in the works for a couple of years and is excited to finally see his vision come to fruition.

“It’s a little surreal,” Deither said. “Because I used to do the pop-up events over this year and last year. So, it’s so cool to see it on a grander scheme with everyone playing and seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun.”

It’s more than just games too, Dice Versa plans to serve alcohol and cocktails and has a full kitchen with an appetizer and shared plate concept.