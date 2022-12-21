Another sign — literally — that the controversial Whole Foods in Brighton is on the way to becoming a reality.

Developers put up a sign at the Monroe Avenue site Wednesday.

Over the past several years, development of the Whole Foods has faced numerous delays and legal challenges, most of which were thrown out by a State Supreme Court justice earlier this year.

The one remaining complaint, relating to a trail that runs behind the plaza, is currently being heard in court with a final decision pending.

Head of Development for the Project Dan Daniele says the first three tenants in the plaza have already opened for business and the remaining stores including Whole Foods are expected to open early in 2023.